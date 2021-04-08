East Texas Ag News: Irrigation audit confirms proper lawn watering

You’ll first look to make sure all sprinkler heads pop up when their zone is running. Next, look for broken or leaning sprinkler heads. Turn on each zone and watch carefully to confirm that nothing is broken, that the spray pattern is going where you want it to go, and that you are not spraying water into the street, your driveway or other hardscaped areas of your yard. Occasionally, you may need to trim back shrubs so that a proper spray pattern is kept.