AP source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/AP) - The gunman who killed five people, including a prominent doctor, his wife, their two grandchildren and a worker, was a former NFL pro Phillip Adams, the Associated Press reports. Adams killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, said Adams’ parents live near the doctor’s home in Rock Hill, and that he had been treated by the doctor. The source said Phillips killed himself after midnight with a .45 caliber weapon.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Marshall Road.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70 (pictured below), and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead, as were 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.
A fifth victim, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, from Gaston County, was working at the home when he was fatally shot, according to the York County coroner’s office.
A sixth person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
“We are shocked that this type of incident happened here,” said Trent Faris, with the York County Sheriff’s Office. “This is a very tragic situation.”
Dr. Lesslie was a prominent doctor in Rock Hill who published several books. Lesslie and his wife were married for at least 35 years.
Faris said Dr. Lesslie started the Riverview Medical Center.
“I’ve lived in Rock Hill my whole life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor,” Faris said. “A lot of people know Doctor Lesslie.”
The shooting led to an hours-long search for what officers called an “armed and dangerous” suspect.
The person deputies believe is responsible for the shooting was found at his home on Marshall Road. Investigators have not released a motive or said whether the alleged shooter knew the victims.
Deputies said they were at the home conducting a search warrant.
Officers would not say if the suspect was alive.
“None of us can figure out why,” Faris said.
Law enforcement helicopters and drones were used to look for the suspect, who was later identified by an AP source as NFL player Phillip Adams. Officials asked citizens in the area to stay inside their homes and lock their doors during the search.
Adams was a former SC State standout. A seventh-round draft pick in 2010, Adams has was signed by at least five NFL teams.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.