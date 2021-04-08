Car reported stolen from Killeen ends up in Wood County lake

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said a car stolen outside of East Texas was found in a lake in the county.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office got a call reporting a vehicle was spotted in Lake Hawkins. They went to the scene and found that the car was unoccupied.
Wood County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bowring investigated, and found that the car had been reported stolen from Killeen. He identified the juveniles involved, and has been working Killeen Police Department on the case.
Quitman Fire and Rescue and Precinct Three Constable John McQueen responded to assist the sheriff’s office.
