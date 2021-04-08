Ashby’s broadband bill passes House in unanimous prelim vote

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill has passed unanimously in the Texas House in a preliminary vote on Thursday.
HB 5 passed on a 150-0 vote. The bill would create a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts to pinpoint and address areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities.
“There are 29 million Texans that we are all blessed to represent that are going to benefit from the passage of House Bill 5, arguably one of the most important bills that we are gonna vote on this session,” Ashby said on the House floor. “I want to thank you all for your support in advance and look forward to working with you as we move this bill forward.”
The bill is expected to go through one more formal vote on Friday before heading to the Texas Senate.
