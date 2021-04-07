Tyler police searching for man who allegedly shot at relative in McDonald’s parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man allegedly shot at a relative in a McDonald’s parking lot before driving off with their car Wednesday afternoon.
According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the suspect was “mad at a relative” and so fired a gun at the victim in the parking lot of McDonald’s in the 3000 block of Gentry Parkway before driving off in their vehicle. No injuries were reported, and there were no shell casings found.
Erbaugh said the suspect was last seen driving northbound on Gentry Parkway toward Interstate 20.
