Resolution aims to institute slavery education, reparations in Marshall

Councilmember Marvin Bonner will present the resolution at Thursday night’s meeting. Citing a long history of slavery in the region, specifically naming Marshall as “one of the largest slave-holding cities in the state of Texas,” and naming the various impacts and harms slavery brought to Africans and their descendants in America, the resolution seeks to put several proposals into motion. Section 1 moves that, in June of this year, the City of Marshall would officially declare the institution of slavery to be a crime against humanity while also “passing a reparations ordinance.”