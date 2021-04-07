Rep. Ashby, speaker promote health legislation on eve of broadband bill presentation

By Jeff Awtrey | April 7, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 1:54 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Rep. Trent Ashby joined Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and other legislators to promote his broadband bill as health care legislation.

Ashby’s HB 5 would create a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts to pinpoint and address areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities.

Ashby (R-Lufkin) said his bill would be a tremendous boost to telehealth efforts and cited a bill authored by Rep. Four Price (R-Amarillo) which would expand telehealth access.

“This expansion goes hand-in-hand with the need for increased broadband expansion,” Ashby said.

