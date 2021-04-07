One-day vaccine clinic open to all adults in Palestine April 15

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -Texas Department of State Health Services will host a one-day vaccine clinic Thursday, April 15 for anyone 18 years and older.
The clinic will be held at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St. from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration for the clinic will be from Thursday, April 8 through Tuesday, April 13. You may register online by clicking here or by phone at 903-731-8411, 903-731-8437, 903-723-7835.
Clinic providers ask if registering by phone and staff is unavailable to take your call to please leave a voice mail.
The clinic providers ask that you please wear a mask.
There is also the option to call the GOBUS and schedule to be picked up. They will need to call 24hr ahead and schedule this with GOBUS at 1-800-590-3371 to book a ride! It is a free service being offered and they encourage a mask to be worn.
