2 arrested, 2 flee following pursuit, crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials said two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit on Loop 323 in Tyler early Wednesday morning.
According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started near the Studio 6 motel on Loop 323 when a deputy noticed suspicious activity and then a traffic violation. When the deputy attempted to stop them for the violation, the suspects attempted to evade him.
The pursuit ended at the intersection of Loop 323 and Walton Rd. where the suspect vehicle attempted to make a right turn at a high rate of speed and lost control, striking the retaining wall in front of Tyler Ford.
The sheriff’s office said a male and female suspect fled from the scene. It is not known if those two have been taken into custody at this time.
Two other suspects were taken into custody at the scene. The sheriff’s office said they are charged with drug-related offenses. A weapon was also found in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.