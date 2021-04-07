East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a very mild start with temperatures in the 60s and breezy south winds. A First Alert Weather Day today with a cold front moving in by midday. Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop along the cold front and some storms could quickly become strong to severe. Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible, especially in eastern counties of East Texas. The cold front pushes all storms out of the area by this evening with clearing skies tonight. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow but a shower or an isolated thundershower can not be ruled out. Chances for rain increase again late Friday with another cold front on the way to East Texas. This could bring another round of severe weather to the area, before moving out in time for a nice, warm weekend.