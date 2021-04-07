Habitat for Humanity announces first-ever Monopoly tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Have you brushed up on your board game skills during the COVID-19 quarantine? Even if you haven’t and you just love Monopoly, Habitat for Humanity is holding the perfect event.
The 1st Annual Habitat for Humanity Monopoly Tournament will be held Saturday, April 24 at First Christian Church in Tyler. East Texas Now’s Kayla Lyons spoke with Habit for Humanity of Smith County’s Director of Development Rebecca Berkley about the tournament.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.