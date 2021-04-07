Former College Station resident pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Nicolas Shaughnessy, a former College Station resident, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after plotting to have his father, Theodore Shaughnessy, killed in order to obtain up to $8 million in life insurance and business and personal property. Arieon Smith, who was also charged in the murder, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after also pleading guilty. Both men will be eligible for parole in about 20 years, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.