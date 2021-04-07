East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies have cleared for most and plenty of sunshine on Thursday is expected. Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms exists on Friday, into very early Saturday morning. Skies clearing over the weekend, then more showers on Monday through Wednesday. Now, back to Friday, The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms. We will likely issue a First Alert Weather Day for Friday because of this. Currently, the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday is HIGH. Large hail, very gusty winds, very heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially during the afternoon/evening and overnight hours. Once the rain moves out, pre-dawn hours on Saturday, the weather looks great.