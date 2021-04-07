Fifth Starbucks location brewing for Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview may soon have a fifth Starbucks location.
A real estate developer in Dallas has purchased an acre of land at the northeast corner of Gilmer Rd. at Toler Rd. for the new building. Longview City Council will discuss the special use permit request during Thursday’s meeting. The zoning permit was requested due to the builders need to allow for adequate traffic area for the drive-through window.
No date was released for the possible groundbreaking of the popular restaurant.
Current locations are Target on Eastman Road, McCann and Loop 281, Hwy 259 and Hawkins, and a location under construction on Hwy 80.
