Volunteers play important role at NET Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over the past several months, thousands of East Texans have received their COVID-19 vaccine at the NET Health clinic at Harvey Hall in Tyler. And while there are medical professionals and paid staff members helping in the process, unpaid volunteers are also playing a very important role.
“This is about my 7th time here,” said volunteer Shari Koukl.
At Tuesday’s clinic, Koukl helped ensure people completed the necessary paperwork before sending them in the right direction for their inoculation. She’s also become somewhat of an expert at calming nerves.
“A lot of people are apprehensive, she said. “But I see a lot of excitement too.”
Working alongside Koukl at the clinic was Judy Saunders, a retired healthcare worker.
“I was an occupational therapist at CHRISTUS Mother Frances for many, many years,” Saunders said. “I think it’s just a very uplifting and positive feeling to think that we’re getting the community ready to go back to what we hope is something of a normal life again.”
NET Health Public Information Officer Terrence Ates said the volunteers are playing a very important role in this historic fight. He said more volunteers are needed for morning and afternoon shifts Tuesday through Saturday.
“Our volunteers truly help our clinic operate because we cannot do this by ourselves,” he said. “We have shown that this is a community effort to get as many East Texans vaccinated, and we’ve been doing this since the week after Christmas, and we’ll continue to vaccinate as long as we’re able to.”
Interested in volunteering? Click here.
