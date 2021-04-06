Van Zandt County back in compliance with state jail standards

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Jail was previously found in violation of Texas Commission on Jail Standards guidelines and rules concerning the use of restraint chairs and inmate workers preparing meals without supervision. Now, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards says they have been brought back into compliance on last check.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards jail inspection report from Jan. 25, “a review of restraint chair logs indicated staff exceeded the required 15-minute observation checks by 1 to 17 minutes on multiple occasions.”
The second violation listed stated that “inmate workers in the kitchen were observed to be preparing inmate meal trays without immediate staff supervision.”
The TCJS standard states that food should only be prepared under the supervision of a staff member or a contract employee. It also says that food may only be served under the immediate supervision of a jail staff member.
These issues were corrected on the state’s last visit.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.