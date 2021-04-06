Tyler elementary school transforms gym into lunar putt-putt golf course for PE class

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler elementary school is taking an innovative approach to teaching student’s about the game of golf.
Andy Woods Elementary School transformed its gymnasium into a lunar putt-putt golf course for students to experience during PE class.
Physical Education teacher Ashley Phelps says they got the idea from the putt-putt golf course inside Broadway Square Mall, complete with black lights borrowed from Caldwell Elementary School.
“It’s been fun teaching them starting out with how to hold a putter and then showing them that they actually can make a hole in one. Hearing their excitement when they make a hole in one is something that hopefully they’ll remember, I know I’ll remember it,” Phelps said.
Phelps said she and coworkers spent part of Easter weekend setting up the course. She said it is fun being able to teach the kids the basics of golf.
“They’re getting to learn how to work together as a team, taking turns, rotating, being able to experience something that you don’t get to do every day, and then working on the skills of trying to connect that ball going right into the hole,” she said.
5th grader, Avery Coleman, said this unique experience is fun for all the kids.
“We’ve never got to do this before and it’s fun because we get to like actually play Putt-Putt because we don’t normally get to do that in PE,” she said.
Phelps says being able to provide an experience that some kids may never get the chance to do otherwise means a lot to her.
“Hearing phrases like this is the best day in PE or this is the best day ever, this is so cool, things like that which are hopefully having an impact on these kids, that’s why we do it is because we love them and we want them to have a great experience,” she said.
The course will be up all this week for PE class at Andy Woods.
