Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s this morning with a bit of a breeze. Clouds will increase early, but break up by afternoon. It will be breezy and warm today with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon. Clouds increase again overnight with a slight chance for a few isolated showers tomorrow morning. As a cold front arrives midday tomorrow, expect thunderstorms to develop in East Texas. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible. Rain will end tomorrow evening with clearing skies overnight. A few clouds Thursday and a slight chance for a few isolated showers late Thursday, especially in Deep East Texas. Then, more thunderstorms are possible once again late in the day Friday before clearing out in time for the weekend.