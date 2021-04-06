TJC volleyball heading to the national championship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College volleyball team will be heading to Missouri for the NJCAA National Tournament.
The Lady Apaches earned the seven-seed in the tournament and will play their first game on April 15 against 10-seeded Northeastern JC. TJC earned their spot in the tournament as an automatic bid. They will be joined at the event by fellow Region XIV schools Blinn and Navarro.
The team finished 11-4 on the season and 8-4 in conference. All tournament games will be played in West Plains, Missouri.
