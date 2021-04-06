San Augustine County hosting vaccine clinic April 7

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (News release) - San Augustine County, along with our CHI Hospital will host a vaccination day this Wednesday, April 7th. It will be at the San Augustine County Youth Arena on Oaklawn Street.
2nd Dose appointments will begin at 8Am, First Doses will begin around 1pm. You will be contacted by phone or email in regards to your appointment time. This is the 2-Dose Moderna Vaccination.
It is recommended that you wear short sleeves, plus a face covering and picture ID is required. If you are receiving your 2nd dose, please bring your Covid-19 Vaccination Card that you received after your 1st shot.
You can still call CHI at 936-275-3446 to register, or go online at, etxcovidvaccine.com
San Augustine County is one of the most vaccinated counties in East Texas. At this site alone, we have given 1200 First doses and almost 500 2nd doses, and we want anyone and everyone that wishes to be Vaccinated, so come on in and do it!! Spread the word and encourage others to be safe.