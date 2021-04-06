Rep. Schaefer, Smith County officials make case to committee for new judicial court

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Rep. Matt Schaefer has laid out a bill to a state committee in an attempt to create a new judicial court in Smith County.
Schaefer (R-Tyler) presented HB 3822 to the Committee on Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence on Tuesday. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and District Attorney Jacob Putman appeared in Austin to speak in favor of the bill.
The bill would add the 475th Judicial Court in Smith County. It would be the first new court for Smith County in over 40 years.
The bill was left pending and will likely be voted on at a later date.
