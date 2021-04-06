Nacogdoches County Jail found non-compliant for prescription distribution, restraint checks

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An inspector with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards found the Nacogdoches County Jail to be non-compliant in two different areas – the distribution of prescription medication and regular checks of inmates who are in restraints.
A TCJS official inspected the Nacogdoches County jail on March 4 and 5.
According to the jail inspection report, the staff at the jail violated a TCJS rule that deals with the distribution of prescription medications to inmates by a person appointed by the sheriff following written instructions from doctors.
“Review of Medication Administration Records (MARs) failed to show that medications are distributed in accordance with written instructions from a physician,” the TCJS report stated.
TCJS guidelines also require a jail’s staff to check on an inmate in restraints every 15 minutes to check the restraints and make sure the person has circulation to his or her extremities.
“Restraint logs indicated staff exceeded the required 15-minute observation checks by 1 to 17 minutes on multiple occasions,” the jail inspection report stated.
The jail inspection report was filed with the TCJS on March 9.
