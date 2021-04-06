Louisiana man killed in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a man has died after running off the road and hitting a signal pole Friday evening.
At 8:48 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-64, three miles east of the city of Tyler in Smith County.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2012 Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on SH-64 when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the north and struck a signal pole at the intersection of Spur 248.
The driver, Jonathan G. Perkins, 44, of Baton Rouge, LA was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
