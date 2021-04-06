Longview Baylor grad recalls 1948 Final Four year

“I’m thinking back to 18 or 19 years ago when they had that scandal and that was an unbelievably terrible thing where one basketball player killed another basketball player, teammate, and then the team and the coach tried to cover it up and hide information. That’s terrible, and this went on in the papers, tv and everything for a good period of time before they finally got it all sorted out, fired the coach ... who, by the way, had been in a real mess at SMU just before he went to Baylor, why Baylor hired him I’ll never understand ... because he had been in a bad situation at SMU, and they finally found this young guy Scott Drew, I think maybe when they hired him Scott was an assistant coach under his dad, I’m not certain if he had had a head coaching college experience, but somehow they talked him into coming to Baylor and that’s just remarkable. And so he walked through troubled times for years and years, and he would have done really well last year,” he said.