Harrison County Jail removed from state’s non-compliant list

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Harrison County Jail from its non-compliant list.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards website, the jail was found non-compliant during a Dec. 15-16, 2020 inspection.
The report states administration records failed to show medications have been distributed in accordance with physician instructions. Harrison County Jail administration responded to the TCJS that all staff have been instructed to scan an inmate’s armband and scan the medication bar code for either dispense or refusal of medication and then sign the medical record indicating so.
The second item on the report was a review of inmate medical records showing medication for an inmate prescribed for 10 days was stopped after 7 days. Harrison County Jail administration responded that medical staff has been instructed in the importance of properly documenting and following physician’s orders.
The third item reported by TCJS was restraint chair logs indicated staff exceeded the 15-minute observation checks by 1 to 22 minutes on multiple occasions. Harrison County Jail Administration responded that they have changed the restraint chair log by adding a bar code to be scanned, every 15 minutes, and also implemented a 15-minute timer to be used only for the restraint chair observation timing.
The fourth item cited by TCJS was no documented face to face observation of inmates housed on the 4th floor of the main jail for Nov. 1, 2020 to Dec. 15, 2020. Harrison County Jail Administration responded that staff has been instructed that the face to face checks are to be made at least once every 60 minutes, on time every time for the 4th floor.
As of April 6, the jail has now been removed from the non-compliant list.
Counties are listed as non-compliant once they receive verification that the county has received official notice. Once they are determined to be compliant, the jails are removed from the list.
