East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day has been Declared for Wednesday afternoon/early evening for all areas along and East of Highway 69 - Eastern sections of East Texas. As we monitor the potential for severe thunderstorms in East Texas, it appears that the best chances for strong/severe storms will begin during the early afternoon hours and continue, moving south, during the late afternoon/early evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has moved the SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms, or a 15% chance for significant severe weather, a bit farther west. Now including Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, and other locations over the Eastern half of East Texas. Currently, Lufkin is in a Marginal Risk. The NW sections of East Texas, nearer to Greenville and Emory, the risks here are less than other locations along HWY 69. There is a Marginal Risk, or a 5% chance of significant severe weather for the remainder of East Texas on Wednesday. Greatest risks appear to be Large Hail, to Golf Ball Size, and Strong Wind Gusts near 60-70 mph in the strongest storms. The tornado risk is low, but certainly NOT out of the question, especially as the storms move eastward into Louisiana and Arkansas. Once the front passes your area, the threat of severe storms diminishes very quickly. So, at this time, Please Be Weather Alert during the afternoon for northeastern and east-central areas, then during the late afternoon/evening hours over southeastern sections. More updates will follow. More rain moves in on Friday/early Saturday morning with another cold front, then pushes out near dawn on Saturday. Next chances for rain after that will be Monday and Tuesday. Those chances are small at this time. Temperatures should remain mild through this period as well.