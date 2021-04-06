Call center for Nacogdoches COVID-19 vaccine clinic registration open until 3 p.m. Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled for Wednesday in Nacogdoches.
A call center has been set up to take registrations for the clinic. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. You can register by calling 936-305-8488.
You can also register for the clinic here.
The clinic will be administering Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. It will be held on Wednesday at the Nacogdoches Expo Center located at 3805 NW Stallings Dr.
Anyone 18 and older is eligible for a vaccine.
