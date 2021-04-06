Athens woman accused of stealing Corvette across street from sheriff’s office

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse walked across the street to arrest a 32-year-old woman who allegedly tried to steal a Corvette from a bail bond office Monday afternoon.
Hannah Andrews is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on a felony theft between $30K and $150K charge. No bond amount has been set for her charge yet.
“Yesterday at 3:38 p.m., I received a call from a witness to the theft asking me to come across the street from the sheriff’s office in reference to a female stealing a car,” Hillhouse said, “I crossed Murchison Street and observed Andrews sitting inside a Corvette that she had just stolen from a local bail bond office with the witness asking her to get out of the vehicle.”
Andrews was removed from the Corvette and charged with felony theft, Hillhouse said.
The sheriff said Andrews pulled up to the bail bonds office in another vehicle and got into the Corvette. When she backed up to leave the parking lot, she was stopped by the car’s owner and the witness who called for assistance before she got out of the parking lot.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.