Artist continues work on Hillside Park murals in Tyler as reveal draws near

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An artist adding a mural to a Tyler park enjoyed Tuesday’s sunshine to get some work done on her contribution.
As part of the Keep Tyler Beautiful campaign, as well as to help promote local art, the City of Tyler chose 18 artists to repaint 19 panels at Tyler’s Hillside Park mural display. The panels are repainted every two years. Ingrid Horner was one of the artists chosen to help with the mural.
“I love to distort letters. So my piece if you can read it, it says let us play. But it is an abstract, so I love doing that. I love distorting the letters, but have some kind of meaning behind it and I thought it was appropriate for the park,” Horner said.
The board chose pieces that spark creativity, happiness and. hope, while still representing Tyler, East Texas, or Texas, in general.
Artists have until the end of April to complete their panels with a public reveal on May 15.
