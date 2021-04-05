Whitehouse ISD students join newly formed ‘Cyber Squad’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD students now have a chance to squad up and learn new ways of interacting with technology.
When Whitehouse ISD began remote learning, students received Chromebooks and with hundreds of devices throughout the district it can get overwhelming for the technology department to help with all the repairs. Whitehouse ISD has created a student technology team, The Whitehouse Cyber Squad, to help with work orders and updates.
The group consists of students who want to work in IT someday and this gives them real world experience. Since Christmas, they have repaired more than 30 Chromebooks and by next year will be Google Certified and some will have Microsoft Certifications. They also host Google Apps trainings and are creating an app for the Ag Department’s Puppy Pet Spa where customers can register and get updates on their pet.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.