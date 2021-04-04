Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely Easter, skies will remain partly cloudy and mostly dry overnight. Tomorrow will start off with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. We will see much more sunshine come Monday afternoon as temperatures begin a quick warming trend, placing our highs in the middle to upper 70s by Monday before jumping into the 80s for the middle of the next work week. Partly cloudy skies return on Tuesday with the shot at a stray shower throughout the day. A slow-moving cold front will begin to move in by Wednesday afternoon and could help a few showers and storms form across the northern half of East Texas through Thursday before finally clearing our area by very late Thursday night. Skies clear out briefly for Friday before more clouds and some spotty rain chances move in on Saturday of next week. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80 degrees for the better part of late next week.