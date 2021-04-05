Organization hopes to improve accessibility at Nacogdoches’ Old University Building

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Federation of Women’s Clubs manages the Nacogdoches landmark, The Old University Building. Currently, members are conducting a Capital Campaign to improve accessibility by adding an elevator and handicapped restrooms and making the building handicapped accessible.
Additionally, the building’s electrical system and plumbing will be upgraded.
The public is invited to an open house on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It’s an opportunity to tour the university, which was chartered during the Republic of Texas, a temporary hospital during the Civil War, and an attraction that has hosted over 5,000 visitors in the last two years. In addition, you can see why better accessibility is needed and find out how you can donate.
American Federation of Women’s Clubs Betty Shinn provided a sneak preview to KTRE’s Donna McCollum
