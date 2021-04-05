Net Health Pfizer vaccine clinic appointments available for first, second dose

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Net Health will hold vaccine clinics for first and second doses for anyone over the age of 16 by appointment.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone over the age of 16 by appointment at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler.
- First dose April 8 - 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sign up for first dose.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone that received the first dose on or before March 17. Bring your vaccination record card to the Harvey Hall Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler.
- Second dose April 6 and 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sign up for second dose.
NET Health will no longer be providing drive-thru vaccine clinics. All future clinics will be inside Harvey Convention Center due to incoming warmer temperatures.
- For NET Health vaccine updates, visit nethealthcovid19.org/vaccine-updates.
- Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment over the phone by contacting the NET Health COVID Call Center at (903)617–6404 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- For UT Health East Texas vaccine opportunities or to sign up for an appointment, visit uthealtheasttexas.com/coronavirus or call (903) 747-4822.
- For CHRISTUS Health vaccine information visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.
- Access the Texas Division of Emergency Management COVID-19 vaccine availability map.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing will take place at New Life Community Church, located at 1201 N NW Loop 323, from April 1 to April 30. Testing will occur Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
These tests are free to the public. Register at GoGetTested.com. A face mask is required to enter the building. Person being tested must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message through TDEM.
To find a free testing location in the East Texas area, visit nethealthcovid19.org/testing.
