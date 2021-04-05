Monday’s Weather: Warm and breezy at times

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few clouds this morning and temperatures starting out in the 50s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a light southerly breeze. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Breezy and warm again tomorrow with a few more clouds, then rain chances return with a cold front on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Wednesday afternoon with a slight chance that a few storms could become strong to severe. Some rain could last into Thursday morning and another weaker front passes through Thursday with only a slight chance for rain late in the day. Sunshine returns for Friday, but not for long. Clouds and chances for rain are back for the weekend.