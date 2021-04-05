Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

A return to the 80s is in store for our Tuesday forecast, and we’ll hold onto the 80s and upper 70s for the rest of this week. However, Wednesday - Sunday, rain is looking likely almost every day. It will not be a consistent rain all day, but we could some at times each day. As far as Wednesday goes, some showers could be on the severe side. The Storm Prediction enter has placed most of ETX in either a Marginal Risk (1/5) or Slight Risk (2/5) for severe thunderstorms. Timing on these storms would be for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The risks include quarter sized hail, winds up to 70mph, and there is a low tornado possibility. As always, we’ll keep you updated and ahead of the storm with our free KLTV and KTRE Weather apps, websites, and social media. Have a great Monday and enjoy the sun!