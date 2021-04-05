Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock join Hank Williams Jr. in surprise performance at Billy Bob’s Texas

Stars join voices in performance of “Family Tradition”

Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., and his son Sam Williams. (Source: Billy Bob's Texas)
By Blake Holland | April 5, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 11:30 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale native Miranda Lambert surprised fans at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth Saturday night.

Lambert and Kid Rock made an unexpected appearance at a concert headlined by Hank Williams Jr.

Kid Rock and Miranda Lambert surprised fans at the Hank Williams Jr. concert Saturday night at Billy Bob's Texas. (Source: Billy Bob's Texas)

Video posted to social media shows Lambert and the others performing to “Family Tradition” alongside Williams Jr. and his son, Sam.

A post on the Billy Bob’s Texas Facebook page says, ”Hank Williams Jr. brought a few of his rowdy friends to hang out tonight. You never know who you’re gonna see at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk!”

Lambert is set to headline five performances at the Texas honkey-tonk starting April 22 for the venue’s 40th anniversary celebration. According to the venue’s website, all shows are sold out.

