Five East Texas teams looking to make UIL soccer regional finals

LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - The Longview Lobos soccer team is in the UIL Regional semifinals for the first time in school history.
They are just one of five teams that are looking to advance to the regional finals at the end of the week.
Below are the playoff pairings:
5A Boys
Longview vs Frisco High, April 6 @ Mesquite’s Frazier Stadium, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches vs Frisco Wakeland, April 6 @ Athens, 7 p.m.
4A Boys
Palestine vs Community, April 6 @ Terrell, 7:30 p.m.
4A Girls
Henderson vs Melissa, April 6 @ Sulphur Springs, 6 p.m.
Bullard vs Celina, April 6 @ Forney, 7 p.m.
