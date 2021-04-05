Kilgore man dies after driving off road, striking tree

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 5, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 8:49 AM

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a Kilgore man has died after driving off the road into a ditch and striking a tree.

Saturday at 12:30 AM, troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-2276 approximately two miles east of the city of Kilgore in Rusk County.  The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2007 Ford F150 was traveling south on FM-2276 when the vehicle drifted off the right edge of the roadway, the driver overcorrected back to the left and traveled across the roadway into the east ditch and struck a tree.

The driver, Richard Dale Thomas, 47, of Kilgore was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

