Kilgore man dies after driving off road, striking tree

Saturday at 12:30 AM, troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-2276 approximately two miles east of the city of Kilgore in Rusk County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2007 Ford F150 was traveling south on FM-2276 when the vehicle drifted off the right edge of the roadway, the driver overcorrected back to the left and traveled across the roadway into the east ditch and struck a tree.