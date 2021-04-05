Henderson reassigns Athletic Director Phil Castles

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has reassigned Athletic Director and head football coach Phil Castles.
Henderson ISD Public Information Officer David Chenault confirmed the news on Monday morning but could not say any more.
Castles was hired in 2013 by the district. Prior to his time in Henderson, Castles was the head coach in Corsicana. This past year Henderson failed to make the playoffs, finishing the year with a 3-6 record. Castles will finish with a 62-33.
