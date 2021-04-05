1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker featured at The Bridge’s Heroes and Legends

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge, an organization that provides a child’s path to healing and justice held their annual signature event, Heroes and Legends Wednesday night. The event featured special guest and former Dallas Cowboy running back Herschel Walker. The University of Georgia grad also played in the NFL for the Vikings, Eagles and Giants before being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.
The event auctioned signed memorabilia from many sports heroes and legends, including Walker, but it was his stories, with questions from local sports legend Lance Lahnert, that inspired the people in attendance.
”My mom said I was big boned, but I was fat and I used to have a speech impediment. Kids used to call me names, so I was like geeze that was kind of tough. I started working out and all of that stuff. If you’re going to do anything in life be good at it. I don’t care what it is. It don’t have to be football. It could be a garbage collector. I’m going to be good at that. I want to be the best at whatever I do,” said Walker.
The Bridge offers a one-stop approach to child abuse investigation, allowing law enforcement, child protective service professionals, prosecutors and the medical and mental health communities to work together to assist child victims.
