Gov. Abbott declines to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers game

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott today sent a letter to the Texas Rangers baseball organization declining the invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at their home opening game.
The governor cited Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to move the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new election integrity laws. Abbott also noted that he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB, and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.
Abbott said in the letter “this decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom.”
