Gladewater woman accused of street racing with child in vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police arrested one individual Saturday night for allegedly street racing with a child in the car.
According to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department, on Saturday at approximately 12:43 a.m., a Longview police officer was in the area of W. Loop 281 and Gilmer Rd. when they spotted two vehicles driving side by side at a high rate of speed, actively competing to outdistance each other. The officer was able to pull over one of the vehicles and identified the driver as Demitrice Thompson, 25, of Gladewater.
During the investigation, the officer said they discovered the driver’s 3-year-old child was in the back seat without a seat belt or a child safety seat. Thompson was booked into the Gregg County Jail for racing on the roadway and child endangerment.
