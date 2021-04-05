East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy and breezy conditions through this evening, then the wind settles for a brief period. Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with a windy day expected. Southerly winds of 12-22 mph, gusting near 25 mph will be the general rule during the day. We will start off Mostly Cloudy in the morning, then Partly Cloudy during the afternoon. Rain chances increase on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area late on Wednesday. Showers and a few thundershowers during the day, then a better chance for isolated thunderstorms later in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed many of the eastern counties of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms. Currently, it looks like most of the severe storms will be to our East, but a few may form along the eastern sections of ETX. Some strong winds, some hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Again, the greatest risks for tornadoes will be East of us. We will monitor this closely for you and update you each day. We have placed a High Risk in our Disruptive Weather Outlook due these chances. Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy skies are likely on Thursday. Another chance for showers and a few thundershowers exists late on Friday as another cold front pushes through. Rain is possible before dawn on Saturday before the skies become mostly sunny. Another very weak cold front is possible on Monday of next week bringing with it a chance for scattered showers. Have a great day.