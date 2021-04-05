Easter afternoon crash in Tyler allegedly caused by drunk driver

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police say that an allegedly intoxicated driver caused a crash Sunday afternoon in Tyler.
According to Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred in the 1500 block of Grande Blvd. at around 6 p.m. A vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed before veering onto the wrong side of the road hitting, a car with a family of four.
The at-fault driver, identified as Garrett Byrd, was taken to a local hospital with no serious injuries, then transported to the Smith County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.
They checked with family and none had life threatening injuries.
