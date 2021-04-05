Easter afternoon crash in Tyler allegedly caused by drunk driver

Garrett Byrd, of Flint, is accused of driving drunk and allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash on Grande Blvd. on Sunday in Tyler. (Source: Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 4:58 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police say that an allegedly intoxicated driver caused a crash Sunday afternoon in Tyler.

According to Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred in the 1500 block of Grande Blvd. at around 6 p.m. A vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed before veering onto the wrong side of the road hitting, a car with a family of four.

According to Tyler Police, a drunk driver allegedly caused a wreck on Grande Blvd. in Tyler on Sunday afternoon. (Source: KLTV)

The at-fault driver, identified as Garrett Byrd, was taken to a local hospital with no serious injuries, then transported to the Smith County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

They checked with family and none had life threatening injuries.

