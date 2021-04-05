Diana man arrested in connection with death of 60-year-old man

UPSHUR COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Diana man in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man.
Jeffrey David Swanner, 31, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree felony murder. His bond amount has been set at $250,000.
Swanner was arrested in connection to the death of Kenneth Wadel Burcalow, also of Diana. Burcalow was killed on Swan Road in Diana on Saturday, according to a press release.
The victim’s body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy.
“The victim and the suspect were known to each other,” the press release stated. “The motive for the incident is still under investigation.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.