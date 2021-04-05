Beard says it was a ‘difficult decision’ to leave Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chris Beard says it was the most difficult decision of his life to leave Texas Tech. He was introduced by UT officials Friday morning as its new head men’s basketball coach.
Beard returns to his alma mater as the 25th head coach for the Longhorns. But he said he will always be appreciative and grateful for his time in Lubbock.
“Above all, I want to thank all the players. Texas Tech college basketball is all about the players, period,” he said. “Without players, there’s no college basketball, there’s no coach. Without students there’s no universities, like the great University of Texas. So I want to thank all my players to Texas Tech for their buying, and everything that we accomplished together.”
He also thanked administrators and all his former players, not just from Texas Tech, but Bob and Pat Knight. He said the reason he’s in Austin is because of the high expectations and standers for the Longhorn program.
Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt addressed Beard’s exit Thursday saying its a “change in direction, not a setback”.
