Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday night homicide

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information related to a homicide which occurred late Saturday night.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at around 11:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Swan Road near the community of Diana. Deputies responded to a call where they say witnesses stated a person was found dead. Upon arrival, a body was found at the location who appeared to have been victim of an assault.
The identity is currently being withheld until next of kin can be located.
The investigation is ongoing and more details will be made known upon release.
