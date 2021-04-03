15-year-old girl dies in ATV rollover accident in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 15-year-girl from the Houston area died in an All-Terrain Vehicle crash that occurred in the Apple Springs area of Trinity County Saturday.
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that two girls who were in East Texas to visit with family for Easter were out riding a four-wheeler when the ATV turned over a little before 2 p.m. Saturday. The ATV rolled over on the 15-year-old girl Wallace said.
“It was a tragic accident. Horrible,” Wallace said.
A Trinity County justice of the peace pronounced the 15-year-old girl dead at the scene. The older cousin she had been riding with suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Wallace said the sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident, but at the moment it looks like it was an accident.
The sheriff said they aren’t releasing the girls’ names at this time because they aren’t sure if all their next of kin have been notified.
“TCSO is investigating at major ATV accident a post on Wallace’s Facebook page stated. “No details are being released at this time. We are asking out of respect for the family that people refrain from posting details, sharing information, or drawing conclusions on social media.”
In the Facebook post, Wallace went on to say that prayers will be appreciated for everyone involved, including the first responders.
