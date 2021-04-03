Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting off our Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but we’ll see highs in the upper 60s this afternoon. Scattered thundershowers making their way through the area will come to an end by lunch time today, these showers are not expected to produce anything but rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. Most of us will not see rain.
Tonight we cool down into the low 50s with cloudy skies and winds generally out of the south. Easter Sunday, sunrise at 7:05, temperatures still likely on the cold side. If you’ve got a sunrise service you’re attending, don’t forget your coat. In the afternoon, we’ll see temperatures in the low 70s, with partly cloudy skies. As we head into the work week, temperatures return to the 80s and we’re watching the next chance for rain to arrive on Wednesday, but the next cool down not until later in the week.
