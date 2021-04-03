Overton Brooks VA Center hosting vaccination clinics in Longview, Shreveport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and non-enrolled veterans are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is hosting vaccination clinics in Longview and Shreveport today.
The walk-in vaccination clinics started at 8 a.m. and they will end at noon. No appointments are needed, according to a press release from the Veterans Administration.
The vaccination clinics are at the Longview Veterans Clinic in the Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, which is located at 1005 Eastman Road in Longview. Another clinic is being held in the Education Center on the second floor of the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, which is located at 510 East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.
“All ArkLATexas veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and non-enrolled veterans are eligible,” the press release stated.
